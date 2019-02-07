Burning or tingling sensation in your legs? Not a good feeling, say doctors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next time you feel a creeping sensation in your legs, it would be wise not to ignore it. Tingling legs, according to doctors, can be a sign of neuropathic issues as well as possible complications of diabetes which is on the rise in the city, among the youth living sedentary lifestyles.

Dr Aravinda RV, a Consultant Neurologist for Brains Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “When asked to describe the symptoms, people have different versions. Some report tingling, some say burning and few others describe the feeling as wetness or the sense of the leg wrapped in a cast. Sometimes, it is mentioned in a way that can hardly be understood by the physician! Such vague descriptions of symptoms are quite common in neurological practice with which many physicians would agree.”

According to experts, doctors then take the help of other associated features or symptoms to arrive at a diagnosis. “In addition to the abnormal sensory features, there can be weakness or thinning of the muscles of the limbs. These are very characteristic and obvious features of nerve diseases,” he said. Other symptoms would include disturbances in sweat patterns, loss of hair, increased fragility of the skin around the limbs in patients with neuropathy.

In advanced cases, ulcers which do not heal easily are also noticed. “One important thing to be noted is that it might not be primarily neuropathy that is giving these sensory symptoms, problems related to the blood circulation in the limbs may also be the cause. Physicians may ask for the tests to check the integrity of the nerves and blood vessels to distinguish between them,” Dr Aravinda added.

Proper foot care is the first step to be taken to avoid complications. Medical options can also help alleviate the sensory symptoms. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also important, experts said.