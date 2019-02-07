Busting obesity: City youth opt for bariatric surgery

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An increasing number of obese people in the age-group of 20-35 are seeking bariatric surgery for a long-term solution to the problem. City doctors are seeing about 15-20 cases of obese people in this age-group approaching them to get rid of their obesity for good through this surgical method.

The city emerging as the IT hub of the country has also forced hectic work schedules that employees have to adhere — mainly those in this age group. With high stress levels, back pain from long work hours, and increasing trend of city’s youth following a sedentary lifestyle that has seen a decline in physical activity, obesity has emerged as a growing health concern.

Although a city survey of number of obese people has not been carried out, the increasing preference for bariatric surgery as a solution can be seen from the fact that while 15-20 approach city doctors asking for bariatric surgery as solution to their obesity, the figure was 10-12 just a year ago. Experts feel this trend is only bound to increase as the solution’s advantages outweigh its disadvantages.

Dr Shivaram HV, Chief Surgeon and Sr Consultant - GI & Bariatric Surgery, Aster CMI hospital, explains why: “Obesity is a rapidly increasing ‘disease’ in Bengaluru. Bariatric surgery has been proved to be safe, durable solution for morbid obesity and also a one-time solution for all the co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea and so on. So a lot of youngsters and obese people are opting for this solution. As of now there is no other alternative for people who are morbidly obese i.e. those with BMI (body-mass index) of more the 35.”

Experts point out that this solution is preferred as the procedure is a laparoscopic one (through a keyhole incision), and the patient has to stay only for two days in the hospital.“Many IT professionals are into irregular sleep, food cycle and sedentary lifestyles. Easy affordability of junk food is one of the primary causes behind youngsters becoming obese,” Dr Shivaram explains, adding the cost of the surgery is between `2.5 lakh-` 3 lakh.

“Weight loss following bariatric surgery generally improves mood, at least initially,”says Dr Prashant CA- consultant- Laparoscopic, Bariatric and General Surgeon, Fortis hospital.