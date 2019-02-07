Bengaluru hopeful of final farewell to two-stroke autorickshaws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will present the state budget and for atleast 20,000 auto drivers in the city, all eyes will be on the allocations he makes towards helping them upgrade to 4-stroke autos. With a meagre subsidy of Rs 30,000 on offer, against the price of around Rs 1.7 lakh for a new 4-stroke autorickshaw, the drivers are hopeful that the CM will listen to their continued pleas for an increase in the subsidy amount.

The city has been struggling with air quality issues and 20,000 of these old autorickshaws going off the roads would benefit the city greatly. Transport department officials have been asking the state government to increase the subsidy amount to `50,000 based on demands by drivers and this time around as well, such a request has been made, officials said.

“It would help reduce pollution. Also, the government has been trying to ban these vehicles from city roads but has not been able to implement the same because of the large numbers of autos that are currently plying. We are hoping that the budgetary allocation will be made so that these drivers can upgrade their vehicles,” a senior official from the Transport Department said.

Another scheme of the transport department, through which it hoped to scrap old auto rickshaws, has also been put on the backburner and officials are hopeful that this will also be revived in this year’s budget. While the 2017-18 budget announced that those who chose to scrap their autos voluntarily and hand over their vehicle registration, would be given the subsidy of `30,000, several owners who scrapped their vehicles are yet to receive payment for the same. According to the department however, only one application for scrapping had been received and processed within the cut-off date, leaving the others in the lurch.

“Every day is a struggle as it is becoming tough to earn a decent living after the entry of the aggregator cab services. But it is almost impossible to upgrade with the Rs 30,000 subsidy, as it would mean we would have to borrow atleast `1.4 lakh more. Who will give us loans?,” questioned Abdul Khader, who owns a two-stroke auto.