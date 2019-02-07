Cyber cops nab man for harassing model

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cyber crime police have nabbed a 52-year-old magazine designer for sending obscene messages to a model. The arrested has been identified as Tammanna Pakerappa Hadimani, a native of Belagavi, who is currently residing in Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

A model had filed a complaint with the police stating that a person befriended her on Facebook and had collected her personal information and contact number.He then started sending her obscene messages and nude photos on Facebook messenger and WhatsApp, and forced her to get intimate with him. The police traced Hadimani to a lodge in Gokak.

On interrogating, Hadimani confessed that he works as a designer for vernacular and English weekly magazines. He started harassing the complainant from January 24. The model has taken screenshots and posted the same on Facebook to alert others about him, asking them not to accept his friend request.

He also saw those screenshots, but continued to harass the woman, posting obscene things on her on Facebook wall too. The woman then approached the police, after which, the accused deleted all the posts on her wall and was on the run.

Hadimani had reportedly harassed other women four years ago, and a case was registered against him at Cubbon Park police station. The case is currently in the court.Cyber crime cops request women not to accept friend requests from strangers or share any personal information with them.