Fake bills and funds misappropriation: ACB searches Bommanhalli zone of Bengaluru civic body

BENGALURU: Multiple teams of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted search operations at the Bommanahalli zonal office of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday, in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds and fake bill generation.

ACB is investigating cases where fake bills to the tune of Rs 550 crore was generated against the names of 6,600 fake pourakarmikas, municipal sanitary workers, and misappropriation of Rs 384 crore of funds meant for ESI and PF benefits for pourakarmikas employed by BBMP. According to ACB sources, fake bills and misappropriation of funds was reported in the entire city and not at Bommanahalli zone alone.

The searches were carried from Thursday morning where ACB sleuths seized several documents for investigation. ACB had been investigating the cases and had sought documents from various zonal offices of BBMP recently. "Many others have responded to our notices and shared the documents they had custody of. This (Bommanahalli) office didn't", an ACB official said.

