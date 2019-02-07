Gang attacks Good Samaritan for helping children

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old good samaritan got brutally attacked two days after trying to help some children from a gang of four-five people. The victim has sustained serious injuries on his head and other parts.The injured has been identified as Farad Khan, a resident of Marappa Garden in JC Nagar. He was admitted to a private hospital and is recovering. Khan was riding his bike on February 1 on Nandidurga Road at around 2 pm when he noticed few people beating children on the road and causing a traffic jam.

Khan rushed to the spot and rescued the children. When the gang started to fight with Khan, he approached the JC Nagar police. One from the gang told Khan that he is interfering, and threatened him. On February 3, at around 7.15 pm, Khan and his friend Iffath were at a hotel on Church Road. The man who had threatened him was passing by with his friend and noticed Khan. A fight broke out, and soon, around 15 more persons arrived at the spot carrying machetes and wooden logs.

Khan started running and the gang chased him into a shop. He was attacked with a machete, and the shopkeeper was assaulted too. By the time the locals called the cops, the gang managed to escape. Khan, who owns a furniture shop on Infantry Road, said, “I did not know the attackers till the day I saw them on Nandidurga Road. They were under the influence of alcohol both times.”

JC Nagar police have taken up a case of attempt to murder, assault, riots and trespassing, and have detained six persons, all from JC Nagar and surrounding areas. They are now trying to catch the others.