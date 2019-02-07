Handle hair with care

Dr Priya Vernekar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hair forms an important part of an individual’s physical appearance. As a result, greying of hair and balding might significantly impact the quality of life, reducing self-esteem and increasing stress. The onset and progression of greying correlate closely with chronological aging and occurs in various stages.

Genetics play a huge role in causing baldness. Premature greying of hair may occur as an autosomal dominant condition or in association with various autoimmune or premature aging syndromes. Studies have found, people with family history of early balding and hair greying are most likely to be affected with androgenetic alopecia. Environmental factors such as tobacco, excessive sun exposure and oxidative stress generated by the pollution, UV light, psycho-emotional or inflammatory stress might also be a trigger to the progression of the hair loss.

Nutritional deficiencies like protein and calorie malnutrition, copper and iron deficiency, and low levels of calcium, vitamin B12, HDL-C and decreased level of thyroid hormones can also lead to premature greying. Furthermore, lifestyle habits such as consuming tobacco and smoking are also known to have an integral part in hair damage.

It is a growing concern that today, people at very early age are suffering from hair greying and baldness. The growing level of environmental pollution, stressful lifestyle and drastic changes in the dietary habits in the past few decades may contribute to relatively early age of onset of grey hair.

Easy tips for healthy hair:

Choosing a shampoo suitable for the hair type. Frequent and regular cleansing with a well formulated shampoo cleans the scalp of dirt and sebum and sweat.Hair conditioners improve the hair flexibility, minimise breakage and improve the cosmetic value of the hair fiber. Trim hair frequently to remove damaged hair. Brush hair as little as possible selecting a brush with smooth, bendable bristles for thick hair. Combing wet hair gently with a wide toothed comb that easily glides over the hair can reduce the hair fall.

Although one can never reverse natural balding but hair can be protected from damage that may eventually lead to thinning. The preventive measures include a healthy lifestyle and a diet rich in proteins, carbohydrates, trace metals and vitamins, avoiding smoking , avoiding extensive hair brushing and use of excessive heat and chemical hair dye.

The author is a Consultant Dermatologist, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield.