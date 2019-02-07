Home Cities Bengaluru

Handle hair with care

Hair forms an important part of an individual’s physical appearance.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Priya Vernekar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hair forms an important part of an individual’s physical appearance. As a result, greying of hair and balding might significantly impact the quality of life, reducing self-esteem and increasing stress. The onset and progression of greying correlate closely with chronological aging and occurs in various stages.

Genetics play a huge role in causing baldness. Premature greying of hair may occur as an autosomal dominant condition or in association with various autoimmune or premature aging syndromes. Studies have found, people with family history of early balding and hair greying are most likely to be affected with androgenetic alopecia. Environmental factors such as tobacco, excessive sun exposure and oxidative stress generated by the pollution, UV light, psycho-emotional or inflammatory stress might also be a trigger to the progression of the hair loss.

Nutritional deficiencies like protein and calorie malnutrition, copper and iron deficiency, and low levels of calcium, vitamin B12, HDL-C and decreased level of thyroid hormones can also lead to premature greying. Furthermore, lifestyle habits such as consuming tobacco and smoking are also known to have an integral part in hair damage.

It is a growing concern that today, people at very early age are suffering from hair greying and baldness. The growing level of environmental pollution, stressful lifestyle and drastic changes in the dietary habits in the past few decades may contribute to relatively early age of onset of grey hair.

Easy tips for healthy hair:

Choosing a shampoo suitable for the hair type. Frequent and regular cleansing with a well formulated shampoo cleans the scalp of dirt and sebum and sweat.Hair conditioners improve the hair flexibility, minimise breakage and improve the cosmetic value of the hair fiber. Trim hair frequently to remove damaged hair. Brush hair as little as possible selecting a brush with smooth, bendable bristles for thick hair. Combing wet hair gently with a wide toothed comb that easily glides over the hair can reduce the hair fall.
Although one can never reverse natural balding but hair can be protected from damage that may eventually lead to thinning. The preventive measures include a healthy lifestyle and a diet rich in proteins, carbohydrates, trace metals and vitamins, avoiding smoking , avoiding extensive hair brushing and use of excessive heat and chemical hair dye.

The author is a Consultant Dermatologist, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp