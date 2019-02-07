Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC: Reclaim encroached land for burial grounds

According to the submission made before the court during last date of hearing that burial grounds are provided in 1,123 villages.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that it would be ideal to have at least one burial ground in every village in the state, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to furnish details of steps taken to reclaim 11.77 lakh acres of government land, which is under illegal occupation or encroachment. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice, L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, issued this direction when the petitioner, Mohammed Ikbal informed the court that 11.77 lakh acres government land was encroached as per government’s report. According to the submission made before the court during last date of hearing that burial grounds are provided in 1,123 villages. Still there are 6,053 villages without burial grounds, it said.

CBI probe plea in Dharani case: State gets HC notice

Bengaluru: Acting on a PIL filed by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru seeking CBI probe into suicide of advocate S Dharani, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state. The petitioner has contended that Dharani committed suicide after being unable to bear harassment and trauma by the real-estate mafia. Alleging that police have failed to act on the complaint as the local corporator is close to the local MLA and senior police officials, the petitioner has urged the court to issue direction to the state to handover the case to CBI.

