It’s back to square one as HC strikes down Palike ban on hoardings

BENGALURU: Just a few months after the Bruhat Bengaluru’s Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went about taking down all hoardings across the city and banned any such advertising for one year, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed the civic body’s resolution in this regard.

The interim order has come as

partial relief to advertisers

Observing that BBMP cannot keep the 2006 bylaws in abeyance till new bylaws come into force, as it would affect the fundamental rights of advertisers, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the interim order quashing the Palike council’s resolution of August 6, 2018. The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by advertising agencies.

The court upheld the contention of the advertisers that the ban, imposed by BBMP keeping in view the beauty of the city, pollution and increase in occurrence of road accidents, could not be grounds to curtail the right of advertisers, provided under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g).

The Palike contended that the decision to frame new advertisement bylaws is a policy decision. Hence, the ban is only to implement the advertisement policy, and the court ought not to exercise its power of judicial review, it argued.

While agreeing that framing of bylaws is a policy decision, the court however said the manner of implementing the policy where it conflicts with the legal rights of the advertisers, is subject to judicial review. Implementing of a new set of bylaws and transition from the current legal frame work must be done without infringing on the legal rights of the petitioners, it said.