Life after cancer

Dr Mangesh P Kamath

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cancer is a global concern today. The journey of a “cancer survivor” starts from the time of diagnosis and lasts through the balance of his or her life. After completing cancer therapy, many patients express physical, emotional, mental, sexual, financial, and social challenges. Despite rapid improvement in cancer treatment outcomes, there remains a significant possibility and anxiety about cancer relapse or late side effects.

After the completion of treatment, cancer survivors are recommended frequent follow ups depending on their age, cancer stage, risk of recurrence, family history of cancer, co-existing illnesses, psychological state, etc. During every follow up, survivors are assessed for the onset of problems such as impairment of abnormalities specific to the treatment received (heart disease, hormonal abnormalities, emotional, mental and sexual issues). A “Survivor Care Plan” should be provided that includes protocols for the surveillance, prevention, early detection of recurrence and late side effects, periodic assessment for psychological effects and management of these effectively. Doctors, nurses and psychologists play important roles to guide a survivor well, after cancer treatment ends.

Emotional/psychological issues such as post-traumatic stress disorders and suicidal tendencies may require both frequent counselling as well as medication. Occupational therapy may be required for survivors who find it difficult to get back to work due to nagging issues like fatigue, poor memory and poor attention. Fatigue can be distressing and frustrating to manage, sometimes persisting for years in a few survivors. Hormonal abnormalities, nutritional deficiencies, anaemia, sleep disorders, dysfunction of the heart, liver, kidney, gut or respiratory systems may be the causes. Complete evaluation followed by behavioural, psycho-educational and supportive therapies are beneficial alongside medications.

Swelling of the limbs due to collection of lymph fluid, termed as “lymphedema”, occurs due to damage to the lymphatic system after surgery for breast cancer which can develop over 12 to 18 months after surgery. Physiotherapy and medically proven exercises can help to prevent or reduce the occurrence of lymphoedema and to preserve the functionality and strength of the limb. Limb pain can be managed efficiently by a pain specialist.

Certain chemotherapy drugs may cause temporary or permanent infertility in men and women. Menopausal symptoms can cause mood disturbances, hot flashes and sexual dysfunction are frequently reported. Hormonal and non-hormonal medications along with non-hormonal supportive methods such as heathy diet and exercise can help.

Young survivors desirous of starting a family need to wait at least a year after treatment completion and could attain medical clearance. Certain tests can be periodically done to determine whether a survivor has regained his or her fertility.

Many large studies have proven that people who eat diets rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, eggs and cut down on animal fats and processed foods have lower risk of developing certain cancers such as breast, colon and stomach cancers. Phytochemical and anti-oxidants in plant foods are known to protect the body against cancer development and improve quality of life.

Regular exercise and weight control has been known to help. Exercise routine should be well designed to include muscle-strengthening along with aerobic component for 3 to 5 days a week.

Life after cancer treatment needs to be carefully managed so that cancer can be truly won over and survivors can appreciate a normal life after getting cured.

The author is the Consultant Medical Oncologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals.