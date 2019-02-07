Home Cities Bengaluru

Maker, seller asked to pay for phone damaged in showroom

The consumer is GH Ranganath, resident of Vajarahalli. 

Published: 07th February 2019 06:02 AM

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The consumer forum has come to the rescue of a consumer whose request of replacing the mobile handset with a new one or refunding the cost of the handset was turned down by the seller as well as the manufacturer. The seller refused to make amends despite the product being damaged in the showroom itself.

The Bengaluru Rural and Urban First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president H R Srinivas and Member D Suresh, ordered Sangeetha Mobiles Private Limited in Banashankari second Stage in city and Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited to pay the compensation to the consumer.

The consumer is GH Ranganath, resident of Vajarahalli.  “The forum ordered the firms to refund `10,900, the cost of the handset with interest at 12 per cent per annum from March 31, 2017 till the entire amount is paid. Additionally, a sum of Rs 5,000 towards mental harassment and `3,000 towards litigation expenses must  be paid”, the forum said.   

The complainant purchased the mobile phone (MI Note 4) manufactured by  Xiaomi, on March 31, 2017, for Rs 11,509, from Sangeetha Mobiles. At the time of purchase, there was a small linear line. The dealer informed Ranganath that it would not cause any functional disorder. While opening the same from the box, it fell and the linear line became a crack. When the same was shown to dealer, the complainant was asked to come after two days. Accordingly, he came back to receive the new handset but he was informed that the manufacturer refused to replace the mobile.

The forum said: “We are of the opinion that denying the price protection and not providing damage protection either by replacing the set with a new one or refunding the amount, amounts to deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and goes against the agreed terms and conditions mentioned in the invoice”.

