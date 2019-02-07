Home Cities Bengaluru

Meagre salaries, shortage leave ASHAs fuming

ASHAs are community health workers who work with the health department and the local community to achieve better results for the government’s health programs.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers receive `3,500 a month irrespective of the work they put in

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A crippling shortage of staff coupled with meagre salaries paid to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA’s), has resulted in a major struggle for people living in the city’s slums as they are unable to get access to proper health facilities. ASHAs are community health workers who work with the health department and the local community to achieve better results for the government’s health programs.

While the ideal number would be 1 ASHA worker for every 1500 population, there is a dearth of these workers in the city. According to Dr. Shilpa GR, a community mobiliser with the National Urban Health Mission, there are only 135 workers in place of 170 workers for the east zones of the city. Bengaluru currently has around 550 workers and with an estimated 40 lakh people living in slums, the strength should be around 2,000 workers.  

“One of the major issues is that most of the ASHA’s drop out of the program regularly. They receive `3,500 a month irrespective of the work they put in. We have been trying our best to provide extra incentives,” Dr. Shilpa said. “We are relying on trainers from other districts to come here and train ASHA workers, a time consuming process,” she added.

A total of five trainers, who will coach the workers before they start working in their respective areas, are spread across the state. “Since the BBMP is not a separate district, there are instances in which a trainer is not able to visit the BBMP area ASHA’s specifically and the process is delayed,” said Dr. Rajkumar, State Nodal Officer for ASHA.

“These payments are not enough to earn a livelihood,” said an ASHA volunteer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp