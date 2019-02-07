Meagre salaries, shortage leave ASHAs fuming

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A crippling shortage of staff coupled with meagre salaries paid to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA’s), has resulted in a major struggle for people living in the city’s slums as they are unable to get access to proper health facilities. ASHAs are community health workers who work with the health department and the local community to achieve better results for the government’s health programs.

While the ideal number would be 1 ASHA worker for every 1500 population, there is a dearth of these workers in the city. According to Dr. Shilpa GR, a community mobiliser with the National Urban Health Mission, there are only 135 workers in place of 170 workers for the east zones of the city. Bengaluru currently has around 550 workers and with an estimated 40 lakh people living in slums, the strength should be around 2,000 workers.

“One of the major issues is that most of the ASHA’s drop out of the program regularly. They receive `3,500 a month irrespective of the work they put in. We have been trying our best to provide extra incentives,” Dr. Shilpa said. “We are relying on trainers from other districts to come here and train ASHA workers, a time consuming process,” she added.

A total of five trainers, who will coach the workers before they start working in their respective areas, are spread across the state. “Since the BBMP is not a separate district, there are instances in which a trainer is not able to visit the BBMP area ASHA’s specifically and the process is delayed,” said Dr. Rajkumar, State Nodal Officer for ASHA.

“These payments are not enough to earn a livelihood,” said an ASHA volunteer.