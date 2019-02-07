Home Cities Bengaluru

Mirage-2000 black box to be sent to France for decoding

According to sources, the black box of the aircraft has to be dealt with carefully, as there has been some damage to the box too.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Air Force and HAL staff at the Mirage 2000 crash site last week | Pushkar v

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The black box of the ill-fated Mirage-2000, which crashed in the city on February 1, will be taken to France for decoding its data. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is investigating the crash that killed two pilots, is reportedly sending the black box to obtain further details about the accident.

According to sources, the black box of the aircraft has to be dealt with carefully, as there has been some damage to the box too. For this reason, an IAF officer will be taking the part with him, where the designated agency will mine data to uncover the exact reason behind the crash. “French agencies will investigate the black box in presence of authorities from both IAF and HAL,” sources said.Meanwhile,the IAF has nominated Air Vice Marshal Tiwari of the National Flight Test Centre to ensure that a fair probe in the court of inquiry be conducted jointly with the HAL.

The development comes at a time when families of the deceased pilots, Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol and Siddartha Negi, are demanding accountability in the incident. Samir’s wife Garima Abrol recently posted a poem on Instagram blaming authorities for allowing the use of “outdated” machines. “While the bureaucracy enjoyed its corrupt cheese and wine. We give our warriors outdated machines to fight,” the poem read.The parents of Abrol and Negi had requested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to investigate the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirage-2000 Indian Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp