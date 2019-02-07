Home Cities Bengaluru

No respite from garbage burning since six years

The Kundenahalli pathway alongside the lake leads to Divyashree Tech Park and around 10,000 people use the path to avoid traffic and reach their office.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Residents claim the Kundenahalli pathway is filled with smoke all day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents and volunteers staying around the Kundenahalli Lake and Kadugodi Village  located in the eastern part of Bengaluru witnessed garbage burning incidents on Tuesday. Residents say that they have been facing this issue since the past six years.

The Kundenahalli pathway alongside the lake leads to Divyashree Tech Park and around 10,000 people use the path to avoid traffic and reach their office. “We travel through this path every day and the place is filled with the stench of garbage. We have filed six complaints through BBMP Sahay,” said Akhilesh Mishra, volunteer at Kundanahalli Pathway.

Another resident Gilbert Millicent, who works at Huawei located adjacent to the tech park, says that walking on the path is similar to walking in a garbage valley and the place is filled with smoke throughout the day. He also mentions that there are no lights around the path making it unsafe after sunset.

Residents collectively stated that they are afraid of landslides during the monsoon. “If the garbage is not cleared before the monsoon starts, there is a good chance that the garbage will slip into the lake. Toxins and chemicals mixing into the lake water is not a good sign as we have been trying to rejunuvate the lake,” added Mishra.

BBMP officials stated that the land is private property and they were not aware of the situation. “We will provide a temporary solution by Monday. The path will be cleaned and barricade on both the sides will be erected. Also, two officials will be appointed at night to make sure the vendors’ dont throw garbage,” said Mamtha, AEE SWM Department, Mahadevapura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garbage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp