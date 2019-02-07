No respite from garbage burning since six years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents and volunteers staying around the Kundenahalli Lake and Kadugodi Village located in the eastern part of Bengaluru witnessed garbage burning incidents on Tuesday. Residents say that they have been facing this issue since the past six years.

The Kundenahalli pathway alongside the lake leads to Divyashree Tech Park and around 10,000 people use the path to avoid traffic and reach their office. “We travel through this path every day and the place is filled with the stench of garbage. We have filed six complaints through BBMP Sahay,” said Akhilesh Mishra, volunteer at Kundanahalli Pathway.

Another resident Gilbert Millicent, who works at Huawei located adjacent to the tech park, says that walking on the path is similar to walking in a garbage valley and the place is filled with smoke throughout the day. He also mentions that there are no lights around the path making it unsafe after sunset.

Residents collectively stated that they are afraid of landslides during the monsoon. “If the garbage is not cleared before the monsoon starts, there is a good chance that the garbage will slip into the lake. Toxins and chemicals mixing into the lake water is not a good sign as we have been trying to rejunuvate the lake,” added Mishra.

BBMP officials stated that the land is private property and they were not aware of the situation. “We will provide a temporary solution by Monday. The path will be cleaned and barricade on both the sides will be erected. Also, two officials will be appointed at night to make sure the vendors’ dont throw garbage,” said Mamtha, AEE SWM Department, Mahadevapura.