Not enough water, cry HBR Layout residents

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of HBR layout have been facing water-related issues in their area since a year. They claim to have complained several times to the officials but no action has been taken to improve their

water crisis.

The layout receives water only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in a week and the pressure of the water is relatively low. “Sometimes we receive water at 1 am or 4 am. There is no point in turning on water while everybody is sleeping,” said George KX, president of HBR Residents Welfare Association. Since the water does not reach every household with equal force, some houses turn on their motors, due to which extra water is sucked. leaving a few houses with no water.

Another resident Jyoti Naidu states that they stopped getting water last June. Families have been relying on Private Water Tankers. “We buy two tankers a week which costs us `800. Water has become a very costly

affair and we want it to be fixed before summer,” she said.

Residents suggest that the water valves to be controlled by one person and the water pressure to be increased in their block would solve their water crisis.“We do provide water with pressure enough to fill their sumps. Sometimes there might be an issue but I will visit their block on Friday and make sure nobody uses motors and will solve their issues,” said Chalapathy N, Executive Engineer, BWSSB East division.