Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, railway patrolmen given GPS trackers

In a major step towards enhancing safe rail travel in South Western Railway division, 2,434 Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers have been procured for its patrolmen and keymen.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Round-the-clock GPS trackers will help officials monitor working of staffers

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major step towards enhancing safe rail travel in South Western Railway division, 2,434 Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers have been procured for its patrolmen and keymen. These trackmen patrol railway tracks round-the-clock to assess their safety fitness. The GPS will also help top officials monitor the working of these staffers.

Of the trackers purchased, 962 are for Bengaluru division, 642 for Mysuru and 840 for Hubballi division. A total of 139 trackers have already been put to use, 132 of them in Mysuru division and seven in Bengaluru division.

The trackers can either be worn around one’s neck like an identity card or like wristbands, a senior railway official said. It will play a crucial role in alerting top officials about any problem on the railway tracks,
which will help avert derailment or other accidents.

Each trackman walks a nearly 8km along railway tracks daily to check the line for safety features, the official explained. “In the past, whenever the trackman detected an emergency such as damage to the track, he would alert the nearest station by rushing in person. Mobile calls can be made but network connectivity is often not there in many interior areas along tracks. Now, with GPS available everywhere, it will help alert top officials immediately. Help can be despatched to the exact spot as it will get mapped,”the official said.

The GPS tracker has an alarm SOS button. “Whenever the SOS button is pressed, initially an emergency message will go to three people. If the first person is unable to pick up the call or rejects it, the call will go to the second person and this will continue till someone picks up the call,” another official explained.

While push trolleys and motor trolleys across South Western Railway Zone had the GPS option embedded a year ago, it is only recently that the field staff have been given this facility.Also, through the GPS system, the control room can track the movement of the workers and whether they are reporting to duty on time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GPS trackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp