Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents sceptical of giving government’s deworming medicine to kids

Meanwhile, a parent said the best thing to do would be to create awareness on the importance of deworming.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools willing to participate in the National Deworming mission launched by the State Government are sceptical that parents will not get their children to be administered with Albendazole tablets given by the government.

Most of the schools have sent formal letters to parents, seeking permission to administer the tablet to their wards, however, according to few schools in the city, most parents have rejected it or have told that the child would be given the dose after consulting their paediatricians.

“We contacted parents and talked to them about giving de-worming medicines to their children, but they refused as most of the kids had already taken their dose. So we might return the left over medicines so that they could be given to the needy,” principal of a private school in Koramangala said.

Meanwhile, a parent said the best thing to do would be to create awareness on the importance of deworming.“Parents get sceptical with anything that is given by the government. With so many cases of children falling ill after polio vaccinations or any such medicine, it’s scary to give these medicines to my children. I prefer to do it with the advice of her doctor,” said Samaprabha S N, a parent.

While the medicine is given to children aged 1 and 19, to combat parasitic worm infections, the  preschool and school-going children, children aged one and two are given half a tablet of Albendazole (400mg), crushed and mixed in drinking water, Dr Veena V working with the State Health Department for the project said.

2.5 crore children to be de-wormed on Friday

Bengaluru: A total of 2.5 crore students between the ages of 1 and 19 from 75,000 government and 65,000 private schools will be de-wormed as part of National Deworming Day on Friday. Karnataka has 49 per cent prevalence of soil-transmitted helminths infection. Worms can cause anaemia and malnutrition, thereby impairing mental and physical development. District and taluk-level inter-departmental officials were trained by  officials via video conference for this. Anganwadi teachers have been trained too.

ITI students to be covered under drive

Mangaluru: The district Health Department will cover more than 5 lakh children between the age group of 1 and 19 in the district during its biannual deworming drive on February 8.  This year, following an appeal from the public, students of ITI colleges will also be included in the deworming drive, District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao told presspersons at the district health office on Wednesday.  Rao said the suggestion to include the ITI students under the drive was forwarded to the government, which gave its nod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Deworming mission Albendazole tablets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp