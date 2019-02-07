Pick the right cancer cover

CS Sudheer By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lung cancer is no more a smoker’s disease and is one the top life-threatening diseases among men. Breast, cervical, ovarian and uterine cancer, account for more than 70 per cent of cancer cases in women. Breast cancer is a very common cancer among women in India and accounts for 27 per cent of all cancers among women.

More men in India die from cancer than women. Cancer has high hospitalisation and treatment costs and requires comprehensive medical insurance to avoid out of one’s pocket. There’s no denying both men and women in India need an insurance cover for cancer.

Comprehensive medical insurance, also called family floater plans, provides complete financial protection for the entire family against a range of illnesses, including critical illnesses. Hospitalisation expenses includes expenses for nursing, intensive care, medicines, diagnostic tests and doctor’s charges.

Cancer is covered in most critical illness plans, only for people not yet diagnosed with cancer. If symptoms of cancer occur within 90 days of the commencement of critical illness plan, it leads to termination of the policy. Critical illness plan does not make a payout until cancer is in advanced stages. This necessitates an insurance cover for cancer.

Cancer insurance policy covers early and advanced stages of cancer. A pre-existing cancer condition is not covered under a cancer insurance policy. Costs associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment including hospitalisation, radiation, chemotherapy and surgery are covered.

Breast, ovary, lung, stomach, prostrate, hypopharyngeal cancers are covered, while skin cancer is normally excluded. Cancer insurance covers various stages of diagnosis, treatment and surgery.

Choosing the right plan

Choose a cancer insurance plan that has a minimum and maximum entry age of 18 to 65 years. Pick an insurance with a sum that is assured of `40 to 50 lakh as cost of cancer treatment is high. The policy tenure should be 30 to 40 years to cover the maximum time. Premiums could be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. Enrolment and payout must be hassle-free. Many cancer insurance plans offer the premium waiver benefit on early diagnosis of cancer and the monthly income benefit.

Pick a plan which gives a payout irrespective of the stage of cancer. The cancer insurance plan must offer both the lump-sum payout and the income payout on diagnosis of a major stage of cancer. These plans also offer a tax benefit under Section 80D. Make sure that most cancers are covered under the plan.Go for a high sum assured, coverage across a longer duration, a plan which covers all stages of cancer, premium waiver and income benefit and look at the survival and waiting period of the policy. Take a separate cancer insurance plan along with comprehensive medical insurance on family history of cancer.Be wise, get rich.

The author is the CEO and founder of IndianMoney.com.