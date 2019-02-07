Home Cities Bengaluru

Pick the right cancer cover

Lung cancer is no more a smoker’s disease and is one the top life-threatening diseases among men.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By CS Sudheer
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lung cancer is no more a smoker’s disease and is one the top life-threatening diseases among men. Breast, cervical, ovarian and uterine cancer, account for more than 70 per cent of cancer cases in women. Breast cancer is a very common cancer among women in India and accounts for 27 per cent of all cancers among women.

More men in India die from cancer than women. Cancer has high hospitalisation and treatment costs and requires comprehensive medical insurance to avoid out of one’s pocket. There’s no denying both men and women in India need an insurance cover for cancer.

Comprehensive medical insurance, also called family floater plans, provides complete financial protection for the entire family against a range of illnesses, including critical illnesses. Hospitalisation expenses includes expenses for nursing, intensive care, medicines, diagnostic tests and doctor’s charges.

Cancer is covered in most critical illness plans, only for people not yet diagnosed with cancer. If symptoms of cancer occur within 90 days of the commencement of critical illness plan, it leads to termination of the policy. Critical illness plan does not make a payout until cancer is in advanced stages. This necessitates an insurance cover for cancer.

Cancer insurance policy covers early and advanced stages of cancer.  A pre-existing cancer condition is not covered under a cancer insurance policy. Costs associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment including hospitalisation, radiation, chemotherapy and surgery are covered.

Breast, ovary, lung, stomach, prostrate, hypopharyngeal cancers are covered, while skin cancer is normally excluded. Cancer insurance covers various stages of diagnosis, treatment and surgery.

Choosing the right plan

Choose a cancer insurance plan that has a minimum and maximum entry age of 18 to 65 years. Pick an insurance with a  sum that is assured of `40 to 50 lakh as cost of cancer treatment is high. The policy tenure should be 30 to 40 years to cover the maximum time. Premiums could be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. Enrolment and payout must be hassle-free. Many cancer insurance plans offer the premium waiver benefit on early diagnosis of cancer and the monthly income benefit.

Pick a plan which gives a payout irrespective of the stage of cancer. The cancer insurance plan must offer both the lump-sum payout and the income payout on diagnosis of a major stage of cancer. These plans also offer a tax benefit under Section 80D. Make sure that most cancers are covered under the plan.Go for a high sum assured, coverage across a longer duration, a plan which covers all stages of cancer, premium waiver and income benefit and look at the survival and waiting period of the policy. Take a separate cancer insurance plan along with comprehensive medical insurance on family history of cancer.Be wise, get rich.

The author is the CEO and founder of IndianMoney.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp