Private schools seek 10.30 pm deadline for night events

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private school managements in the city have requested for extension of deadline for school sports and cultural activities. As per instructions given by the police department, no school in the city is allowed to conduct any sort of cultural activity after 10 pm. However, considering the extension of night life in the city especially on weekends, private school managements have requested the city police commissioner to extend the deadline up to 10.30pm.

In a memorandum submitted to the city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka stated, “We request to relax the current time limit provided for schools to celebrate school events up to 10 pm, and extend the same for another half an hour. The police department is reluctant to relax even a few minutes, causing discomfort to school authorities and children who have practised for months to showcase their talents. Considering such incidents, we request for relaxation and extension of deadline to 10.30 pm.”

Association general secretary D Shashi Kumar said, “We are requesting this in the interest of students. There have been incidents where many students were not allowed to perform even though they had practised for months. Since police officials concerned do not consider our requests to extend the deadline for even a few minutes, we decided to approach the commissioner.”