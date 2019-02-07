Schools in a fix over uploading SSLC marks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the state department of public instruction’s efforts of going digital, by linking everything with Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS), schools across the state are in a fix. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has asked them to upload Internal Assessment (IA) marks on the board portal. Schools have already uploaded the IA marks on the SATS portal. Now, they have received communication from officials at the local level to upload the IA marks on the board website.

A school management staff asked, "When we have already uploaded the IA marks on SATS, and SATS is linked with the entire department, what is the need to upload the marks again on the board portal?"

Private school managements have brought this to the notice of the commissioner for public instruction. "We have submitted representation to the commissioner, asking why schools have to upload IA marks again, when they have already been uploaded on SATS," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Private school managements even raised allegations of harassment and corruption. "Schools are getting calls from board officers to submit hard copies of the documents uploaded online. When the school representatives go to get signatures of local officials, schools are forced to pay a bribe," said Shashi Kumar.

However, when contacted the director of KSEEB V Sumangala said, "We have not yet started the process of uploading IA marks. The schools have uploaded them on SATS due to some confusion. I have also brought this to the notice of the commissioner."