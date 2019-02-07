Scolded, threatened for playing cricket, boy hangs self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy studying in eighth standard in a private school has allegedly committed suicide after being scolded and warned by a fancy store owner in Vrishabhavathinagar.

When Kiran was playing cricket with his friends on the terrace, the ball accidentally bounced into Venkateshwara fancy store. Kiran then approached Muniraju (45), the store owner, for the ball, but he refused to return it, saying his showcase was damaged. He is also said to have threatened to tie Kiran to a pole and thrash him.

The incident happened on February 1.

Kiran ran home crying and hanged himself from the window grill. The incident happened on February 1.

Muniraju was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail. The police had initially considered it a case of unnatural death. But during the course of the investigation, they learnt that Muniraju scolded Kiran leading him to take the extreme step and registered a case of abetment to suicide.

On February 1 around 6 pm, when Kiran was playing cricket and the ball bounced into Muniraju’s store, Eshwarappa and his wife Leelavathi staying in the first floor where Kiran’s family resides, said they saw the store owner scolding Kiran. After threatening to beat him up, Muniraju even threatened to inform Kiran’s father, they said.

The couple asked Muniraju to give the ball back, and later, meet his father and claim money for the alleged damage. But he refused to return it, they said. Kiran’s farther Jnanashekar, a resident of Vrishabavathinagar in Kamakshipalya, owns a weaving factory. He was at work when a neighbour told him that his younger son had fallen unconscious. He rushed home and took Kiran to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Returning home, he asked his elder son Deepesh and neighbours as to what happened and learnt that after Muniraju scolded him, Kiran went to their house on the second floor crying. After 15 minutes, Saroja, a neighbour, who went to check on Kiran, found him hanging. When she raised an alarm, people cut the rope. Meanwhile, Muniraju also reached the spot.

Jnanashekar told TNIE, “Muniraju should have behaved sensibly. When we went to his shop, we did not find any glass damaged. On verifying his store’s CCTV camera in the presence of police, we noticed the ball was at the door. Muniraju came to the door and picked up the ball. My son going to the store, coming out crying is also captured.”

Kiran first tried to end his life by slitting his hand with a compass. After that, he hanged himself. Investigating officer from Kamakshipalya police station said they arrested Muniraju on Tuesday evening. “He should’nt have scolded the boy as there was no damage. But, he claimed that the boys regularly hit the ball into his store and had even complained to Kiran’s mother earlier,” he added.