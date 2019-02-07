Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka says ‘wait’ to panic buttons, vehicle tracking devices in cabs

On January 1 this year, installation of these devices became compulsory in taxis across the country.

The button provided by apps connects passengers to the company’s safety team and not to the police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s commuters who regularly use taxi services might have to wait a little longer for the introduction of safety features such as panic buttons and vehicle location tracking devices, as the state government, after listening to various representations by the taxi industry, has written to the Union Government asking for time till July 31 to implement the decision.

Similarly, the drivers had said that in the absence of a command and control structure that would help monitor the usage of these panic buttons and vehicle tracking systems, it was not right to make the taxi drivers spend so much money. A part of this argument has now been adopted by the state government in its letter in which the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department has said that the such a centre is ‘yet to be set up’ and that the state also needed to put in place legal provisions to detect violations of the rules.
“This is a welcome move by the state as other states have already asked for more time. We thank the government for listening to our demands,” said K Radhakrishna Holla, President of the Bangalore Tourist Taxi Owners Association.

Commuters, when told about the absence of a monitoring system, agreed that the plan needs better implementation. “What would be the point of a vehicle tracking device if there is no one to monitor it? These kind of systems are not too complicated to put in place and a six month wait seems ideal if the government sticks to this timeline,” said Trisha M, a resident of Domlur.

A panic button, once set up, would allow passengers to immediately alert law enforcement officials about an unsafe situation in the taxi. Currently, taxi aggregators offer a similar service as a button within the cab booking application. However, this connects the passenger only to the company’s safety team and not the police.

