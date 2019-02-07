Weaving success

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you scout for options to buy sarees online, you are sure to find Avishya.com among the top suggestions. The online portal was born out of a passion for handloom and handcrafted garments. It was founded by two friends – Jawahar Singh and Kalaivani Sadagopan. After quitting corporate jobs, the duo bootstrapped their startup and the website went live in January 2016. The website showcases the best of Indian weaves ranging from Andhra khadis, Baluchari, Banarasi, Bandhani sarees, Bengal weaves to Kanjivaram, silk cotton, Odisha weaves.

The duo had been processing the idea of an online platform since mid of 2015. Enormous research went into the portal after meeting with multiple weavers, wholesalers, brands, a few industry experts and designers. “We realised that there were very few avenues for these highly skilled weavers and artisans to showcase and market their fine products. Why not create a platform on the internet which can bring together the finest handcrafted merchandise made by Indian weavers, artisans, and craftsmen? Why not offer consumers in India and around the world the option of browsing and shopping for these products from the comfort of their homes?,” said co-founder Jawahar Singh.Avishya.com markets are across all major metros, mini metros, tier two and tier three towns.

Internationally its reach covers the US, Canada, UK, Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand. The portal offers 10,000 products in the categories of traditional drapes, kurtas, skirts, dupattas, stoles and more. “We have a sourcing team that selects the brands based on the sample of the product pictures they send. We also reach out to weavers and curate in person. There’s a tailoring unit with three masters and around 20 employees that take care of services like falls, blouse, and salwar suit stitching. The quality-check team ensures the prints, colours and zari borders are closest to the original,” said Jawahar. The products are all hand-made and limited in number. Bulk orders might not be feasible always, especially when a particular design is expected.

The customer base ranges from age 25-45. The team has a customer chat time where the queries of people from different areas are answered. “This is our way to stay connected with what is expected at the other end. Sari is a traditional garment. Everybody wants a touch-and-feel experience which is not possible on an online medium. Weaving is the second largest occupation in India. However, the production at weaving centres is fragmented. It was challenging to convince the craftsmen and bring them all under one sustainable platform. Most of the garments on the portal are unstitched and running material-based. We want to venture into ready-made clothes soon,” he said.