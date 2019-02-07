Home Cities Bengaluru

What are your expectations from the budget?

This year, the startup community is hoping that the state budget addresses the need for funds, increased purchase by state, and development of infrastructure for manufacturing.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, the startup community is hoping that the state budget addresses the need for funds, increased purchase by state, and development of infrastructure for manufacturing. These are key areas which will level the ground of startups operating in Karnataka with its global counterparts. Focus on needs of startups and incubation centres outside Bengaluru could provide a boost in fostering home-grown innovations, thus making an impact on the state and country. As the first state in the country to have an Electrical Vehicle Policy (EV), and with a large number of startups working on the EV sector in Bengaluru, there is a keen interest to see if any significant progress of EV adoption would get space in this year state budget.  

- Sajith Kandiyil, VP Sales at Avench systems Pvt Ltd.

The startup trend in India is on a spectacular growth path, however, despite Central Government bringing various regulations to promote the emerging business, entrepreneurs continue to face various challenges. This time startups, SMEs and entrepreneurs are expecting this budget to abolish angel tax for government recognised startups. This will unleash its own potential and will help startups to grow rapidly. Early stage startups will also be nurtured with more investments.With the central government mentioning electric vehicles as a part of their 2030 vision, we expect something similar from our state government. For the urban mobility sector, we would like to see budget allocation towards development of infrastructure for electric vehicles and certain tax breaks to encourage adoption of commercial Electric Vehicles in the passenger vehicle segments like five-year road tax waiver or registration cost waiver. These interventions will offset the higher upfront cost on EVs and will boost the uptake of EVs. These interventions will also make Karnataka an attractive destination for OEMs in the EV space. 

- Sriram Kannan,co-founder and CTO, Routematic

We conducted an online survey for women re-starting their careers and 38 per cent of them cited child care as one of the biggest challenges in resuming work after a considerable break.Budget 2019 mandates 26 weeks maternity leave with a 400 cr proposal from last year to reimburse employers for seven of the 26 weeks of extended maternity leave. Amendments to the Maternity Act, 1961 is significant, but what about balancing paternity leave directives? Men should be incentivised to take longer periods of paternity leave as well. Paid paternity leave can have positive effects for gender equality at home and at work, disrupting prevailing stereotypes.Outdated skill sets is yet another reason women are keeping out of the workforce. 34 per cent of the women in our survey mentioned re-skilling as a necessity to restart their careers, progression and job role changes. We hope to see the state budget focussing on skills development programmes for women, family leave policies, equal pay policies to close the gender pay gap, and compulsory anti-harassment training to ensure safer working environments for women.Additionally, we need to see a stronger focus on hiring and retainment of women in the workforce, with a greater focus on recruiting more senior women leaders, and more impactful women-specific employment policies that can absorb and support women in the Indian workplace.”

- Neha Bagaria, CEO & Founder, JobsForHer

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Startup community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp