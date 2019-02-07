Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman missing after fight, brought home

An argument with her mother over not being allowed to wear jewellery that was bought for her February 8 wedding, led a 19-year-old to-be bride to run away from home on February 1.

By Express News Service

She did not return for two days, and the tense parents filed a missing person complaint with the jurisdictional police on February 3. The young woman, whose name has been withheld, finally returned home to her much-relieved parents.

After leaving home on February 1 at around 10 am, the woman went straight to her elder sister’s place in Tamil Nadu. However, her parents, not suspecting that she may have left the city, started looking for her at her friends’ and relatives’ houses. Her phone was switched off before she left home and remained that way.
However, on Wednesday, the woman was traced at her sister’s house in Tamil Nadu. The police said she was brought to Bengaluru, and things are sorted now. The relieved mother said, “My daughter asked me to give her gold jewellery to wear, but I told her that I would give it to her a day before the wedding. She had an argument with me and went directly to her sister’s home. She told her that if she informed us, she would run away from there too. The wedding will take place as scheduled.

