Bengaluru Job fraud: 76 aspirants lose Rs 1 crore to conman claiming to be BEL employee

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man claiming to be Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) employee and close to its managing director, offered jobs to aspirants, allegedly collecting Rs 1.5 lakh as advance from each aspirant, and conning them with a fake selection list and interview call letters.

The fraudster also claimed to be JDS party worker and close to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to lay trap for gullible job aspirants.

Gangadharappa HM, 48, one among 15 who got cheated by the conman, named Nayaz Pasha, lodged a complaint with Jalahalli police. Gangadharappa is a JD(S) party worker. In his complaint he stated that he knew the accused Nayaz Pasha as he use to visit JDS office for last 10 years.

Nayaz had disappeared for two years, and suddenly appeared in JDS office one day. When Gangadarappa asked where he was all these days, Pasha told him he had got a job in BEL and was busy in work.

Both exchanged phone numbers. In January, 2017, Pasha contacted Gangadharappa and told him that BEL was is recruiting people for different posts and inquired about his son's education and work. “I told him my son had completed Diploma in Mechanics and was looking for a job. He collected my son's resume and told that shortlisted candidates names would be released by BEL. Pasha claimed he was very close to the MD and would confirm the job by paying Rs 5 lakh to the MD. Pasha asked us to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as advance after the list was released,” Gangadharappa alleged.

“A week later, Pasha again called me and said BEL needed 76 persons as fitters, welders, electricians, machinists, electronic mechs and accountants and asked me to suggest my friends and relatives to apply for jobs and that he would get them for the same price. I contacted a few people known to me and introduced them to Pasha, he collected resume's from them, too. In March, Pasha sent a WhatsApp list containing 76 names on a BEL letterhead and all of our names were mentioned in it.”

Meanwhile, a woman named Sultana, claiming to be BEL MD’s PA, called and asked them to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to Pasha's account and the rest to be paid after the interview. They were told the amounts would be handed over to the MD. The gullible victims believed Pasha and Sultana.

A few months later, another letter was issued informing them that the interview was scheduled in November, 2018, later postponed to January 2019.

Not wanting to wait any longer, some of the job aspirants went to BEL to enquire. That was when they learnt that neither Pasha nor Sultana were employees of BEL.

An investigating officer said, a cheating case has been taken up. “We suspect Pasha has cheated all 76 people mentioned in the list and pocketed around Rs 1 crore. We are making efforts to nab him,” he said.