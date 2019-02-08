Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's elevated corridor project gets Rs 1000 crore allocation in budget

The elevated corridor is estimated to cost anywhere between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 26,000 crore including land acquisition cost and is expected to be in place by 2025-2026.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The elevated corridor project, which has seen strong opposition from citizens, has been given a budgetary allocation of Rs. 1000 crore in Friday's budget announcement by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. In his budget speech, read out amidst a walkout by the opposition, Kumaraswamy made this announcement for the project which is being actively pushed by his government. 

The proposed elevated corridors along with the long-planned Peripheral Ring Road are proposed as the answers to decongest the city’s choked roads. The elevated corridor is estimated to cost anywhere between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 26,000 crore including land acquisition cost and is expected to be in place by 2025-2026. The Public Works Department (PWD) will implement it through the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL). 

Loops at flyovers will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 195 crore and this will help ease the traffic at busy flyovers at Hebbal and KR Puram. In addition, Rs. 9 crore has been allotted for pollution control measures at Agara, Bellandur and Varthur lakes, Kumaraswamy said. The city's street lights will also be upgraded with over 5 lakh LED bulbs, the Chief Minister announced. 

Commercial Street and Brigade road will be turned into pedestrian-only roads with no vehicles permitted to ply there. Waste to energy plants with a capacity of processing 400 tonnes of garbage will be set up for the city under the public private partnership model. A comprehensive parking policy to accommodate 10,000 vehicles on 87 roads by a smart parking mechanism will be set up.

