Book criminal cases, or we’ll pass injunction order against parties: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious exception to the flags used by a political party on Palace Grounds, under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, the Karnataka High Court issued an oral order that it would pass an injunction order against political parties. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice S Sujatha also pulled up Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not booking criminal cases against those using flags on Palace Grounds, and directed the civic agency to book cases against the violators.

During the hearing on a batch of petitions against unauthorised hoardings/flexes/banners, the court asked BBMP to inform what action it had taken against the use of flags on Palace Grounds on Wednesday. The BBMP counsel replied that he would get instructions from the commissioner.

To this, the court took serious exception and observed: “You allowed the political party to use flags for 2-3 days against the law, and now you are saying you will get instructions from the authorities.... Book criminal cases against them and furnish the report. Otherwise, we will pass injunction orders against political parties,” the court said.

The BBMP counsel submitted that he would submit the report on February 21, the next date of hearing.

Before this, the court also made it clear that it will not interfere in the matter of advertisements till the new bylaws are finalised. The court clarified this when the counsel for advertising agencies sought court interference to look into their grievances arisen due to a ban on advertisements. The court asked the BBMP counsel to see to it that the new advertisement bylaws were finalised at the earliest. The BBMP counsel submitted that the state government had sought some clarifications.

Cops update court on pending cases

The city police informed the court that they have registered 148 cases under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act (KOPD Act) from December 8, 2018, to February 5, 2019. Investigation is pending in 34 cases out of 148, 64 cases are pending trial and accused are convicted in 18 cases. Besides directing all DCPs of Bengaluru to undertake a special drive against the violators of the KOPD Act, police have provided mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and twitter IDs to the court.

HC stays interim order quashing ban on hoardings

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the single judge’s interim order quashing the resolution passed by the BBMP to ban all kinds of outdoor advertisement in the city. Hearing the BBMP’s appeal on Thursday, a division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar stayed the interim order of the single judge.

The BBMP filed an appeal on Thursday, next day after the single judge quashed the resolution dated August 6, 2018, on the ground that it was infringing upon the rights of the advertisers. BBMP contended that the beauty of the city and occurrence of road accidents were taken into consideration while banning the ads. “The legal rights of the advertisement agencies are not in conflict with the resolution, since the resolution is passed only with regard to illegal hoardings,” it said. BBMP said the single judge had not assigned any reason to conclude that the resolution was in conflict with the existing law.