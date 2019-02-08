Irked landowners stop BDA officials from work 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the SC order mandating the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, BDA officers who visited Lakshmipura on Wednesday to make an assessment of its boundaries, were forced to turn back by farmers and landowners without completing their job. They were objecting to the takeover of their land for the layout, said a BDA source. BDA had earlier received over 1,000 objections to forming the layout.

The layout, planned in 2008, was to come up on 3,546 acres in 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hessaraghatta. Set to have 18,975 sites, it was meant to be BDA’s second-largest layout. BDA had issued a preliminary notification on December 20, 2008, to acquire the land. However, the state issued a series of denotification orders, cancelling 257 acres, as well as 498 acres between 2008 and 2010.

The HC finally shelved the project on September 2, 2015. However, BDA approached the SC, insisting the layout be formed. The SC ruled in its favour on August 3, and ordered it to issue a final notification within three months. It asked BDA to base its final notification along the lines of its preliminary notification issued in 2008 only, which meant the denotified land be included.

A BDA official who visited Lakshmipura said, “Farmers told us that many have built houses there. There is even a BBMP-approved layout there receiving Cauvery water.” Another official said, “We had issued individual notices to the landowners that their land was to be acquired for the layout a few months ago. Since then, they have been objecting. Some are insisting we plead their case in front of the SC or the CM, as they cannot be displaced.” BDA Chairman Somashekhar said 20 surveyors had been appointed to assess the layout’s dimensions.