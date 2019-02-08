Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Lady Don’ assaults woman, goes missing

‘Lady Don’ Yashaswini Gowda, alias Muniyamma, is in the news again after she assaulted a 44-year-old woman at Ganagammanagudi.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  ‘Lady Don’ Yashaswini Gowda, alias Muniyamma, is in the news again after she assaulted a 44-year-old woman at Ganagammanagudi. The injured woman, Lalitha, who runs a catering business, filed a case against Yashaswini after recovering in KC General Hospital. Yashaswini had allegedly called to threaten her to withdraw an earlier assault case against a certain Govindraj.

A senior police officer said that Lalitha, a resident of Rajajinagar, had filed a case of assault against Govindraj, who had fought with her over a financial issue. Lalitha, who is also into moneylending, had asked Govindraj to return some money. Upset over this, Govindraj attacked Lalitha a few months ago, and a case was registered. 

Recently, Govindraj met Yashaswini, asking her to force her to withdraw the case against him. Yashaswini allegedly threatened her, but Lalitha refused.A gang, including four women, led by Yashaswini and Govindraj, went to Lalitha’s house on February 1 and assaulted her. However, Lalitha managed to inform her relatives. They arrived and rushed Lalitha to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. She was discharged on February 5, following which she filed a complaint with Gangammanagudi police.Once she got wind of the complaint, Yashaswini went absconding. Efforts are on to nab her. 

Prez of Sri Ram Sene’s women’s unit
Known as Bengaluru’s ‘Lady Don’, Yashaswini Mahesh (37) alias Muniyamma, a history-sheeter in Basavanagudi police station, is now president of Sri Rama Sene’s state women’s unit. She has been booked for assault and for money at high-interest rates (known as ‘meter baddi’ locally) and faces extortion, robbery and robbery charges. Police say few register cases against her, out of fear. 

