NGT dismisses review petition on Bellandur fire

Bellandur

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Green Tribunal ( NGT), on Thursday, dismissed the state government’s review petition against its final order, dated December 6, 2018, whereby the state was directed to deposit Rs 500 crore in an escrow account to execute action plans and implement the Panjwani Committee Report. A penalty of Rs 75 crore was imposed on the state and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the degradation of lakes.

This order was passed after the NGT took suo-motu cognisance, after a fire broke out in Bellandur lake in February 2017. The NGT has repeatedly reprimanded the state and local agencies for failing to protect the lake. It has also stated that their neglect has caused immense harm to the public.

