Parents move HC on amendments to RTE, suspect hand of private schools 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RTE Students Parents Association (STUPA) has decided to move the High Court, questioning the amendments made to the Right To Education (RTE) rules in the state. Though the amendments were approved in the cabinet meeting two months ago, the gazette for the amendment has been issued on Wednesday. The Association has decided to approach the court with the document.

BN Yogananda, general secretary of the association, said, “We were waiting for the gazette to come out, as we need documents to submit to the court along with the application.” He said they have completed several rounds of discussions with legal experts, and the application will be filed by Monday.

The Association has raised allegations that private schools had worked together to bring about the amendments. “Private schools have done this to avoid getting children from financially-weaker sections into their schools.

With 25 per cent RTE reservation, private schools were losing money, as they charge lakhs for seats, and under RTE, the government reimburses around `11,000 per child,” he explained, adding, “The government is cheating poor kids and curtailing their right to study in private schools” Yogananda said.Over 1 lakh students got admission under RTE quota in private schools across the state in the 2018-19 academic year.

AMENDMENTS MADE



The major amendments brought to the Act restrict children from getting admission to private schools - priority is given to government and aided schools. In case there is a lack of either in a neighbourhood, parents can apply to a private school. The Dept of Public Instructions has started mapping schools to identify how many areas lack government or aided schools.

Once completed, the department will issue notifications for RTE admissions for 2019-20. Sources say this measure was taken to save government schools, where enrolments dropped after implementation of RTE Act. Another reason was financial burden - the government is spending around D1,000 cr towards reimbursement of fees for RTE kids to private schools.