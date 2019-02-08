Spring showers likely this weekend in city 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pull out those raincoats and umbrellas this weekend. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) expects showers on Saturday and Sunday, and predicts light to moderate rainfall in a few places in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Malnad.

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said as the temperature is soaring, it is bound to rain. Weather forecast shows Bengaluru will have a maximum temperature of 320 Celsius on Friday, while it was 300 Celsius on Thursday. Weather experts expect the temperature to dip to 300 Celsius on Saturday, with scattered rain and thunderstorms, and 290 Celsius with scattered thunderstorms on Sunday.

“On Wednesday, it rained at a few places in Malnad. We are hoping it rains in South Interior Karnataka, including parts of Bengaluru. It will not be heavy rain, though,’’ he said. Reddy said winter continues, but is in a transition period (from winter to summer). “Normally, winter lasts till February-end. But since Wednesday, temperatures have risen.

There is cloud cover, which is the reason for the increase in temperature by 2-30 Celsius,’’ he said. He explained that this was because of the formation of a trough, passing from Maldives to coastal Karnataka, which has also caused circulation above South Interior Karnataka. In the first few days of January, Bengaluru experienced minimum temperature of below 100 Celsius. Reddy said that Bengaluru, which witnessed one of the coldest winters this time, is expected to have a harsh summer.