Video of woman locked up for three months goes viral

A 68-year-old woman has allegedly been locked up inside a tiny room for three months by her son and daughter in-law at Kaadubeesanahalli.

Published: 08th February 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The 68-year-old woman seen inside the locked room

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 68-year-old woman has allegedly been locked up inside a tiny room for three months by her son and daughter in-law at Kaadubeesanahalli. Residents who took a video of Muniyamma, sent it to news channels before the police reached the spot.

In the video, which went viral on Thursday, Muniyamma is seen shouting and alleging that her daughter-in-law locked her inside while her son Venkataswamy forced her to sign over property documents.  While Venkataswamy and his wife live in a separate house,  Muniyamma was forced to live in a locked room with no proper ventilation. 

Venkataswamy claimed that his mother was unwell, and often walked in the middle of the road which is why she was locked up, especially when he went for work. Police are investigating the matter.  

