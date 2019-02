Water supply to be hit in many parts of Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to power disruption in the second and third stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme on Thursday, pumping of water from Tippagondanahalli to the city has been stopped. Hence, there will be no water supply on Friday in many parts of Bengaluru.

According to a release, the following areas will not get water: Yeswanthpur, Malleswaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasant Nagar, Muthyalanagar, RT Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Sadashiva Nagar, Hebbal, Bharati Nagar, Sudham Nagar, Palace Guttahalli, Machlibetta, Fraser Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillanna Garden, Bannappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Chikka Lalbagh, Gavipura, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturba road, Madivala, Yelechenahalli, ISRO Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Nellasandra, KR Market, Sampangiramanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, BSK stages 2 and 3, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Banagiri Nagar, Basavanagudi, Okalipura, Chamrajpet, Padmanabha Nagar, Hoskerehalli, Byrasandra, Lingarajpura, Janakirama layout, RS Palya, Johnson Market, Audigodi, Domlur, BTM Layout, Bapujinagar, Mysuru Road, Srirampura, Indiranagara I Stage, Srinagar, Ulsoor, Shantinagar, Kormangala, Vijayanagar, Cholurupalya, Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, Murphy Town, Ejipura, Muneshwara Nagar, VV Puram, Chickpet, Kathriguppe, Mavalli, Goripalya, Telecom Layout, Padarayanpura, Gandhinagar, MG Road and surrounding areas.