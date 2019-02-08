Why not use the local language, M B Patil tweets on ‘Sadak Raksha’

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An innocuous social media post by a police officer on the central government theme on road safety and Home Minister M B Patil’s Twitter response to it have created quite a stir. All the DCP North did was to put up a post about National Road Safety Week ‘Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha’. The theme was, of course, in Hindi, as it was coined by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and it is the same across the country.

However, Patil responded to the post in a tweet stating, “please give primacy to Kannada. With pride and in a friendly manner, we should encourage/promote Languages of Karnataka like Kannada, Tulu, Kodava”, not realising this was a central scheme. Interestingly, he had himself inaugurated the ‘Road Safety Week’ before tweeting.

The 30th Road Safety Week programme was organised by Bengaluru Traffic Police and Department of Transport on February 4, at Ashok Nagar hockey stadium. N A Haris, MLA from Shanthinagar constituency and BMTC Chairman, many IAS and IPS officers were present.

On the same day, Patil tweeted about the programme along with the photographs. The banner put up on the dais contained Kannada translation of the theme as ‘Raste Surakshate-Jeevana Rakshe’ and below that was written in English script ‘Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha’.

As the programme was held at various locations of the city as part of the Road Safety Week, the traffic police posted photos and the message on Twitter and Facebook. Similarly, DCP Traffic-North Sarah Fathima posted a few photos of the programme organised in her division on February 6. She had posted about ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’ with a message on road safety. The banners used in the programme also had the Kannada translation ‘Raste Surakshate-Jeevana Rakshe’. It was in response to this post that the minister had tweeted.

Twitterati thanked the minister for encouraging local languages. “brilliantly said sir” said one, “why Sadak Suraksha? Why this Hindi imposition?” “Take strict action against misleading bureaucrats” said some other tweets. But these tweets were from common people who were not aware that the DCP North had nothing to do with the theme.

After being trolled, however, the officer was forced to delete her tweet. When TNIE contacted, she refused to comment. Minister Patil told TNIE, “I have tweeted asking people to give primacy to Kannada and other local languages. It has nothing to do with Sadak Suraksha theme. The tweet should not to be misconstrued. I never let down my officers. I respect them. I know that the name for the programme was also given in Kannada.”