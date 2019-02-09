Home Cities Bengaluru

Two drunk men try to molest nursing mom

The locals caught the duo after they tore her saree, and handed them over to the Nelamangala police.

Published: 09th February 2019

The two accused who were thrashed by local residents after the incident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, who were in an inebriated condition, were thrashed by residents after they misbehaved with a woman when she was breastfeeding her toddler. The incident took place at Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Sondekoppa Main Road in Nelamangala Town on Thursday night.

The locals caught the duo after they tore her saree, and handed them over to the Nelamangala police. A police officer said the accused are Kumar (29), a resident of Motaganahalli in Nelamangala, and his friend Imran (32) from Uttar Pradesh. The duo had come to Rajiv Gandhi Colony around 8.30pm. There they noticed a 34-year-old woman feeding her toddler outside her shed and started misbehaving with her. When she tried to kick them, the accused tore her saree. She then raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to the spot. They thrashed the duo before alerting the police. Nelamangala Town police have arrested the accused.

