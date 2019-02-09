Ahead of aero show, demand for luxury cabs hits the roof in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a little over a week to go before Aero India takes off from the Yelahanka Air Force Station, cabbies in the city are witnessing a windfall, which has them scrambling to meet the demand. For those who operate luxury taxi services, business has been quite good as American companies seem to be driving the demand.

Held once every two years, the country’s largest defence and aerospace event, brings huge revenues to the hospitality and travel sectors. Around 2,000 vehicles are hired the event according to the Bengaluru Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association (BTTOA).

“The entry of the American companies into Aero India, which happened two editions ago, has seen the demand for luxury cars being pushed up. These are cars which cost between `50 lakh and `1.5 crore and are used by senior executives of American defence companies who travel to Bengaluru for the air show,” said K Radhakrishna Holla, President of the BTTOA.

From Audi’s to Mercedes’, to more high-end cars like the BMW 7 series, there are around 300 luxury vehicles in the city operated by agencies and most of these have been snapped up by companies who want to ensure their top management travels in comfort. “Most of the bookings were made weeks back. Ninety per cent bookings have been confirmed,” Holla added.

Hotel bookings too are almost full for the duration of the event with many visitors preferring to stay near the venue. “Last time we came to Bengaluru, we stayed in the city but there were several traffic jams. This time we booked a hotel on the other side, approaching Yelahanka from Devanahalli,” said Rahul Tewari, part of a company that is an exhibitor at the event.

The air show will commence from February 20 and will end on February 24. The fourth day of the event will be dedicated to women and women pilots will also take to the skies. A drone competition is also being held this year, a first for Aero India and it carries a total purse of `38 lakh.