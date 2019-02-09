Artist recreates memories through art

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the 80s, renowned city artist Shan Re fell in love with her half-Italian and half-Indian husband Dr Revoli. She recalls, “He saw me somewhere and decided I am the one he would like to spend the rest of his life with. He started writing me poems. I didn’t know who he was but I fell for the way he expressed himself in his writings.” The rest, she says, is history.

In her latest exhibition Exhumed Memories, Shan Re pays tribute to her late husband. She has also made a separate room to display her husband’s paintings from his last series Yellow Patch Night. “I have created a yellow room displaying his paintings. I have also displayed a portrait of him that I have painted, with his poems stuck to the portrait. He was a doctor by profession but an artist by birth,” she says, adding that she wouldn’t like to talk much about him. “He is still alive for me. I feel like he’s helping me from somewhere,” she says.

The artist, who calls herself ‘ageless’, says the show is an exploration of a new visual language using materials with which she has a deep attachment. “These are memories recreated as a work of art - a masterpiece out of my life. These are visual expressions of treasured moments that reverberate in my mind and soul all the time,” she says. She has created installations and displayed manuscripts. “I have a manuscript called chapter 7 that is about rhythm of stillness. It is about achieving balance in life, including emotional balance, where nothing around you affects your life.

I have accepted my life and try to look at what best I can do to deal with the situation,” she says. Her process of work is spontaneous, and she often works from 7am to 5pm every day. “I take breaks only to have food. Once I get an idea, I start my work and almost do it subconsciously. After I finish it, I review it from every aspect. Unlike most artists who plan and then create their work, I do it the other way.” She adds she has two boxes filled with letters and poems written by her and her husband, who has penned down anecdotes of his life from before and after he met her. “I wanted to immortalise these memories. I have incorporated my poems into my work as well,” she says.

Though she mainly paints, working on this medium wasn’t a challenge, she says. Since it was spontaneous, she completed 70 per cent of the work in June 2018, but due to being held up with projects, she couldn’t finish it then. She then worked on it in December and completed the series.

The art exhibition is being held at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar, till February 13.