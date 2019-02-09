Home Cities Bengaluru

Artist recreates memories through art

In the 80s, renowned city artist Shan Re fell in love with her half-Italian and half-Indian husband Dr Revoli.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Shan Re works from 7am to 5pm every day

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the 80s, renowned city artist Shan Re fell in love with her half-Italian and half-Indian husband Dr Revoli. She recalls, “He saw me somewhere and decided I am the one he would like to spend the rest of his life with. He started writing me poems. I didn’t know who he was but I fell for the way he expressed himself in his writings.” The rest, she says, is history.

In her latest exhibition Exhumed Memories, Shan Re pays tribute to her late husband. She has also made a separate room to display her husband’s paintings from his last series Yellow Patch Night. “I have created a yellow room displaying his paintings. I have also displayed a portrait of him that I have painted, with his poems stuck to the portrait. He was a doctor by profession but an artist by birth,” she says, adding that she wouldn’t like to talk much about him. “He is still alive for me. I feel like he’s helping me from somewhere,” she says.  

The artist, who calls herself ‘ageless’, says the show is an exploration of a new visual language using materials with which she has a deep attachment. “These are memories recreated as a work of art - a masterpiece out of my life. These are visual expressions of treasured moments that reverberate in my mind and soul all the time,” she says. She has created installations and displayed manuscripts. “I have a manuscript called chapter 7 that is about rhythm of stillness. It is about achieving balance in life, including emotional balance, where nothing around you affects your life.

I have accepted my life and try to look at what best I can do to deal with the situation,” she says. Her process of work is spontaneous, and she often works from 7am to 5pm every day. “I take breaks only to have food. Once I get an idea, I start my work and almost do it subconsciously. After I finish it, I review it from every aspect. Unlike most artists who plan and then create their work, I do it the other way.” She adds she has two boxes filled with letters and poems written by her and her husband, who has penned down anecdotes of his life from before and after he met her. “I wanted to immortalise these memories. I have incorporated my poems into my work as well,” she says.

Though she mainly paints, working on this medium wasn’t a challenge, she says. Since it was spontaneous, she completed 70 per cent of the work in June 2018, but due to being held up with projects, she couldn’t finish it then. She then worked on it in December and completed the series.      

The art exhibition is being held at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar, till February 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp