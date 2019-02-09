Changeover not smooth, Bengaluru vents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The changeover into a new subscription scheme, announced by TRAI, has not been smooth, users say. “I made all the required selections before the deadline.

A week after the new scheme, random channels were being blacked out on my TV. Customer care was also unhelpful,” said Raghav Krishnan, a DTH user. Several irate users took to social media to vent their frustration. On Twitter, DTH operators like Airtel, DishTV, TataSky faced many queries and brickbats as users tried to garner information on when their favourite channels would return.

Meanwhile, TRAI recently said that it had received complaints related to blackout, long duration packs and offerings for multiple TV connections and said that it would issue directions to operators to

resolve the same. “For two days, there were no channels on my TV,” said Smriti Singh, a DTH user.