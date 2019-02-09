Home Cities Bengaluru

Crackdown on flexes, banners to continue

According to the BBMP, licences have not been issued for advertisers in the city since January 2016.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP had brought down all illegal hoardings in July 2018 | Express

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the hullabaloo around flex banners, the local civic body has taken a stand against illegal advertisements in the city despite the Karnataka High Court lifting the ban for a year. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday got the order from a single-bench justice court of Karnataka HC.

After the Karnataka HC slammed BBMP over illegal hoardings, the BBMP removed around 1,00,000 illegal hoardings in the city, within two days before the next hearing of the Public Interest Litigation in July 2018.

According to the BBMP, licences have not been issued for advertisers in the city since January 2016. However, the BBMP said there are about 1,600 advertisements in the city, which are legal and were issued license before January 2016, under individual category for a certain period or under the Public Private Participation (PPP) for 20 years.

The BBMP earlier held a special council meeting in the matter of banning illegal hoardings, and advertisements for a year. However, advertising agencies in the city filed a writ petition in the single-bench court, challenging BBMP’s council resolution, stating that the council is not empowered to ban their fundamental rights.

An official from BBMP said, “After HC slammed BBMP over the flex menace in the city, the BBMP removed all of them. Later, council members during the special council meeting on the subject unilaterally passed the resolution to ban the advertisements in the city for one year. However, the ban was not imposed on the existing PPP and agencies who took the license before January 2016. The BBMP council observed that there is a need for a separate policy for advertisements in the city to remove illegal banners.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BBMP Chief N Manjunatha Prasad said, “The BBMP has already got the order of HC’s single bench on Thursday. The policy still has to be notified and the BBMP’s council has powers to take the necessary decisions. The BBMP is also empowered to take decisions, to stop issuing license based on the circumstances of the particular sector in the city. There were talks that with this order,  the flex menace will be back in the city. This will happen only if we issue licenses. If we don’t issue license there will be no illegal advertisements in the city.”

MANDATORY TO USE ECO-FRIENDLY material for Ads

Advertisements can be placed on skywalk, public toilets, bus shelters, medians, and bicycle docking stations with permission from the BBMP. The agency that takes care of maintenance of the project can only use eco-friendly material for advertisements display that has to be approved by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp