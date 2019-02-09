Crackdown on flexes, banners to continue

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the hullabaloo around flex banners, the local civic body has taken a stand against illegal advertisements in the city despite the Karnataka High Court lifting the ban for a year. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday got the order from a single-bench justice court of Karnataka HC.

After the Karnataka HC slammed BBMP over illegal hoardings, the BBMP removed around 1,00,000 illegal hoardings in the city, within two days before the next hearing of the Public Interest Litigation in July 2018.

According to the BBMP, licences have not been issued for advertisers in the city since January 2016. However, the BBMP said there are about 1,600 advertisements in the city, which are legal and were issued license before January 2016, under individual category for a certain period or under the Public Private Participation (PPP) for 20 years.

The BBMP earlier held a special council meeting in the matter of banning illegal hoardings, and advertisements for a year. However, advertising agencies in the city filed a writ petition in the single-bench court, challenging BBMP’s council resolution, stating that the council is not empowered to ban their fundamental rights.

An official from BBMP said, “After HC slammed BBMP over the flex menace in the city, the BBMP removed all of them. Later, council members during the special council meeting on the subject unilaterally passed the resolution to ban the advertisements in the city for one year. However, the ban was not imposed on the existing PPP and agencies who took the license before January 2016. The BBMP council observed that there is a need for a separate policy for advertisements in the city to remove illegal banners.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BBMP Chief N Manjunatha Prasad said, “The BBMP has already got the order of HC’s single bench on Thursday. The policy still has to be notified and the BBMP’s council has powers to take the necessary decisions. The BBMP is also empowered to take decisions, to stop issuing license based on the circumstances of the particular sector in the city. There were talks that with this order, the flex menace will be back in the city. This will happen only if we issue licenses. If we don’t issue license there will be no illegal advertisements in the city.”

MANDATORY TO USE ECO-FRIENDLY material for Ads

Advertisements can be placed on skywalk, public toilets, bus shelters, medians, and bicycle docking stations with permission from the BBMP. The agency that takes care of maintenance of the project can only use eco-friendly material for advertisements display that has to be approved by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).