Don’t mess with Qi

BENGALURU: Diagnosis is an important aspect of treatment in any system of medicine and effective treatment is hinged on accurate diagnosis. With that said, when it comes to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), it lies in the ability of the healer to diagnose a condition accurately.

Visiting the city to launch his book, senior TCM practitioner Pankaj Gupta said, “I have been coming to Bengaluru twice a year for about four years. I conduct classes for new and practising therapists.” An event has been planned on February 10 at Kasturba Hall, Gandhi Bhavan from 3.30pm to 6pm. Besides the launch of the English version of his book, How to Diagnose a Disease, a panel discussion and an interactive session with a group of doctors and specialists in TCM has also been arranged,” he added.

The book is based on and inspired by the Five Element Theory and Eight Guiding Principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). It also furnishes details on diagnosing an organ, its medical physiology, its TCM point of view and appropriate treatment protocols, in order to effectively diagnose and treat a disease. “When a patient approaches a therapist, one should be capable of gathering the necessary details from the view point of other systems of medicine and compare it to the TCM perspective to aid diagnosis and treatment. This book assists a healer to achieve it effectively,” he said.

Gupta explained that it works as an energy level in the human body. According to this Chinese concept, energy or Qi flows through the meridians (energy pathways) throughout the body. The three primary types of energy or Qi are Food Qi, Cosmic Qi and Prenatal Qi. Any disturbance/obstruction of energy flow in the pathway manifests as symptoms and disease. “In TCM, we observe the symptoms, identify and understand the disturbance occurring in the meridians. This disturbance in Qi can cause a condition of excess or deficit that is experienced as a disease. While correcting it, the root cause is addressed and the disease is alleviated,” said Gupta who has over 15 years of experience.

In India, treatment is administrated with acupuncture (needles), magnetic therapy, colour therapy, seed therapy, acupressure and moxibustion. “The modes of treatment may vary based on the condition, convenience or patient preference, but the concept remains the same. Correcting imbalances in the meridians is the key. In the city, with improved awareness of availability of effective TCM treatments, many people are benefiting by finding relief from long-standing illnesses,” he said.