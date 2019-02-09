Home Cities Bengaluru

Fake currency notes: Accused denied bail

The counterfeit notes printed in Pakistan had been supplied to India through West Bengal via Bangladesh and Ali had circulated them in Bengaluru through his aides, Kumar said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Mohammed Sajjad Ali aka Chacha of West Bengal allegedly involved in circulation of counterfeit Indian currency notes supplied from Pakistan.
Countering the arguments that the 73-year-old Ali is not in a position to travel to Bengaluru from West Bengal due to his age factor, National Investigation Agency (NIA) special public prosecutor Prasanna Kumar contended before a division bench that the accused had travelled to the city on 12 occasions between July 1, 2017, and August 7, 2018.

He had trafficked fake Rs 2000-denomination notes of a total face value of Rs 22 lakh supplied by Zahir, Abdul Kadir and Sabir. Ali had received genuine cash against the supply of counterfeit currency and Rs 1.80 lakh was credited to his bank account, he said.  

The counterfeit notes printed in Pakistan had been supplied to India through West Bengal via Bangladesh and Ali had circulated them in Bengaluru through his aides, Kumar said.

According to Kumar, the NIA had arrested Ali and seized counterfeit currency notes of a total face value of Rs 3.96 lakh.

The police had arrested three other accused — MG Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha aka Thangam — along with Ali from a BDA Layout house near Alur in Madanayakanahalli police station
limits on August 8 last year.

The police had recovered counterfeit currency notes of face value of Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000 from Raju and Ramappa respectively.

