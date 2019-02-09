‘I wanted to pursue architecture as a career’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?

Fruits and vegetables with exotic flavours and natural sweetness such as parsnip, mushrooms, avocados, sweet potato, courgette and beetroot are of keen interest to me. At Keys Select Hotel Hosur Road, we are always experimenting with ingredients to come up with innovative flavours that appeal to different palates.

If not a chef, what would have been your alternate career option?

I was always inclined to pursue architecture as a career.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/or wife? How do they react?

Of course. I always pass on my new culinary learning to my wife and my mother. They always appreciate it and take pride in having a chef at home.



What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?

My kitchen is my playground in every sense. Honestly, I find cooking very therapeutic and look forward to planning my meals every day.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?

I like Chef Gordon Ramsey’s “Ultimate Cookery Course”. His ‘100 essential cooking tips’ are really useful.

What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

Chicken Roulade is my signature dish and an absolute favourite of my family. It is flattened chicken breasts, stuffed with garlic, feta cheese, oregano and lemon zest, grilled over a skillet and topped with red wine reduction.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

This is an intriguing question than made me think on a deeper level. I would prefer to spend the last day at my home in Shantiniketan and enjoy a meal made by my mother.



Has there been any worst/funny kitchen tale while on duty?

One of our VIP guests had ordered a well-done chicken burger. The burger was almost ready. It was kept on the pick-up counter, while the patty was somewhere else. Meanwhile a steward came and took the burger without the patty. I panicked when I realised that the burger was being served to the guest To ease the situation, I went to the restaurant with the well-done patty and told him that the chicken patty was made exclusively for him as a complimentary dish.

- Chef Susanta Mitra, Keys Select Hotel, Hosur Road