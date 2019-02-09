More pink cabs to hit the road soon: KSTDC

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving a good response from women commuters to the pink cabs driven by women, at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) plans to expand the fleet further. The cabs were first introduced on January 7 this year, for the safety of women air passengers, especially those landing late at night, and to also provide employment opportunities for women to become cab drivers.

“We have got an encouraging response in the last one month. Each cab gets around four to five rides per day. We have 10 women drivers on board at present. Two more have applied and are undergoing training in self defence. As the response has been good from commuters, we plan to expand the fleet further over the next few months,” said Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC.

Pink cabs function 24/7, with a higher tariff between midnight and 6 am. They are fitted with GPS devices, panic buttons, ID cards for drivers and pink coloured bumpers for easy recognition. “We are getting more phone bookings than through the KSTDC android app at present,” Pushkar added.

Speaking to CE, Anuradha Udayshankar, co-founder of GoPink Cabs company that tied up with KSTDC for this service said, “There is a huge demand from women commuters and the current fleet will not suffice. We plan to have 50 more cabs at BIAL by May, by which time the drivers would have completed two months of training. We are clocking 50 rides from the airport each day.”

“There are several women drivers who work with us, who are educated and have other jobs. For example, a lawyer drives for us on weekends because she is passionate about this cause,” Udayshankar said, adding that educational qualifications are not considered.

“This service was started in Bengaluru to encourage underprivileged women to apply and become self-reliant and independent. We also started this after the two rape cases that happened in Delhi and Bengaluru. We wanted women to feel safe while commuting,” he added. The company plans to increase the two-month training to include additional self-defence classes and counselling for women every week. This is likely to start in another 15 days. The co-founder said that there is demand for commuters from the city to the airport as well. For this, they plan to increase their overall city fleet by 100.