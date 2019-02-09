Home Cities Bengaluru

New pricing scheme for television draws mixed reactions from users

The new television pricing scheme, brought in by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from February 1, has received mixed responses.

Published: 09th February 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Television

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new television pricing scheme, brought in by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from February 1, has received mixed responses. While those who were paying a small sum for a bouquet of channels so far say their bills are likely to increase, those who opted for premium packages offered by DTH providers say their monthly spend will reduce.

For customers of local cable operators, the new rule is a disadvantage. Under the new pricing system, which allows for total customisation, users will have to shell out more money to watch their preferred channels because of an added expense of paying for a base pack.

“Earlier we paid `300 to watch 450 channels. Now the base pack is  `130 plus 18 per cent GST. The base pack includes devotional channels, which some of us don’t watch. Our bill has increased to `400,” said Chitra Satyanarayan, a cable TV user.

Sunaina Malli says that now they have to pay separately for regional packs, which is `180 extra. However, for subscribers of the premium packages, the new rules will mean lower bills. “I used to pay `1,250 per month. The base pack was `565 plus taxes. And extra charges included sports pack and english movie pack fees. Now, choosing broadcaster packs pan out to be cheaper than just choosing a la carté channels, which my DTH provider countered by doubling  their multi TV subscription rates. My monthly usage has come down to `813,” said Raghav Chandrasekar, a DTH user.

According to Patrick Raju, President of Cable TV Operators Association, the new rules was a ‘scam’ to make money from the people by increasing the rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Television pricing scheme TRAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp