‘Pig’ out on a prosperous NY

Published: 09th February 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, Chinese folks all over the world celebrated the Chinese New Year, a celebration that involves saying goodbye to the year that was and welcoming the next in a prosperous way. Not the ones who need a reason to celebrate, we decided to join in on the revelry too and headed to Shiro for their exclusive appetisers and gourmet cocktails menu.

The Chinese New Year celebration is an occasion for people to celebrate the festivities together and that’s exactly what we did, with Chef Priyank Singh Chouhan keeping us company with his culinary tales. We got so caught up in his stories –  of how his career has taken him far and wide, from Alaska and Italy to Lagos and Russia, and how he left studying graphic designing to pursue hotel management and even completed a year of the course without letting his parents know of the switch – that we almost forget to actually order our food.

Based on his suggestions, we start with Nest Dumplings (creamy mushrooms stuffed in a dumpling) and Aromatic Duck Spring Rolls. We were surprised to know that this entire menu was conceptualised in just five days. The rest of the menu, chef Chouhan tells us, all consists of traditional Chinese dishes one would find at a typical New Year celebration, and are all dishes that symbolise prosperity. And since it’s the Year of the Pig, some of the appetisers (like the Chicken Wrapped in Lotus Leaf) comes with a pairing of glutinous rice, a preparation that is fatter and heavier than regular rice.

We pair our food with the Grapefruit and Elder Flower Martini and Mihoutao Martini. The grapefruit martini hits your olfactory senses before our taste buds and tastes just as sweet as its aroma. The mihoutao cocktail, on the other hand, is refreshing and slightly sour, thanks to the kiwi base used to prepare the drink.

For the next round, we try the Classic Chicken Wonton and Stir fried Sichuan Tofu. Compared to the milder flavours of the first round, these two dishes unleash an onslaught of spice on our tongues, having us reach out for our fruit-infused drinks as we finally understand the brilliance behind the food and drink pairing. It’s easy to understand why the chef told us his cooking is mostly inspired by an Indian thali - there’s a bit of something for everyone, from the sweet and sour to the mild and intense.

When it comes to the mains, we make sure to specify that we’d like less than half of their regular portions, too stuffed to try entire serving, too tempted to let it slide altogether. The Mi Goreng noodles are interesting, considering they have been spiced with a Thai sauce. But it’s the Chicken in Spicy Laska Sauce that wins us over. Cooked in coconut milk, the dish is creamy, comforting and delicious enough for the vegetarian amongst us to cheat on her usual diet and take seconds of the gravy.

Despite bursting to the seams, we watch in awe as the chocolate oozes out of the volcano cake. One bite only, we promise, but our fingers are crossed below the table because we know it’s no point saying things we know we won’t stick to. Because, is it really a prosperous Chinese New Year unless we eat like pigs?

The special menu is available till February 12 and costs `2,500 for two

