Say ‘ni hao’ to chinatown delicacies

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Xin nián kuai le – greeted Head Chef Raymond Wong in typical Chinese. This, just as we seated ourselves comfortably at Yauatcha, which was tastefully decorated for the occasion. According to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. And in line with the theme, Yauatcha has collaborated with Masaba Gupta, leading fashion designer, and daughter of

Viv Richards and Neena Gupta for the occasion.

As we perched ourselves close to the huge open kitchen, getting a sneak peek into the workings, we gazed at the elements and were quickly transported to China. Eventually, we were introduced to a menu that features a number of authentic Chinese celebratory dishes that are traditionally savoured during the Chinese New Year, along with some new additions using ingredients that are considered to be auspicious. We began the meal with an exclusive Chinese New Year cocktail known as Nagami Fortune. Mixed with imported Beefeater Gin, kumquat marmalade, raspberry cordial and lime juice, the drink set the dice rolling for the grand evening to come.

Yauatcha is known for their legendary dim sums, which also symbolise wealth in Chinese culture. While we were fiddling with the chopsticks, trying to figure out how to use them, the delectable delicacies came in Dim Sum baskets, where we found the vibrant red Spicy Scallop dumplings and Wild Mushroom dumplings sitting pretty inside. The former one gets its red colour texture by steaming it up with beetroot sauce, while the green-coloured dumplings have neatly stuffed mushrooms along with finely-cut celery and asparagus. It was a protein-packed dumpling course that we absolutely enjoyed. If you want a non-vegetarian starter, dig into the Baked Lamb Puff that is cooked to perfection and glazed on top. Breaking into the soft, crispy coating and savouring the flavour of the meat is a delightfully sinful journey.

Almost halfway through the dinner course, Chef Wong guided us to the delicious wok dishes – Stir fry chicken in chilli oil with sugar snap, shallot and leek, followed by steamed red snapper with superior soy sauce that represents good luck and is a necessary dish for the Chinese during this time of their year. As elegant as the names sound, the soft boneless chicken totally melted in our mouth and the Karma sauce added to its rich flavour. Leek and sugar snap peas being the other ingredients, the dish took our breath away. Next, we were a little skeptical about trying out a species which is native to the western Atlantic Ocean, but nevertheless, when we took a bite of the steamed fish, we were pleased. The list of soy sauces added to the dish is endless and that’s why they call it ‘superior’, explained the chef.

Some vegetarian dishes too, came on our table. First, the Stir fry asparagus, lotus stem and yam bean in pumpkin sauce turned out to be creamy in texture and gave a vibe of modern Chinese cuisine. The lotus stems were a little crunchy, which complemented the asparagus and the sauce, and the yam bean had a more dominant flavour in this. Moving back to a more traditional Chinese dish was the Truffle and Kaffir Lime noodles topped with Shimeji mushroom. The long noodles are a symbol of long life, says chef Wong and is another must-have dish during the New Year. But, the hero of the hearty meal was the Black Truffle Fried Rice. To all food lovers, don’t be under the notion that this is just another fried rice that we get every other day.

According to the restaurant, guests from all outlets of Yauatcha across India have gone crazy about this dish and have enquired several times about it. It has been cooked with Truffle and carefully braised mushrooms that took six hours to achieve the perfect flavour. The rich aroma was enough for us to finish the big bowl of rice in an instant.

Time for desserts! First, the waiter served us with Mandarin matcha choux with sorbet, accompanied by sesame, orange chantilly and mandarin compote. With white chocolate discs sitting pretty on top, the amalgamation of European and Chinese flavours of the choux was prominent. The frozen dessert was an absolute delight to our taste buds.

For the Year of the Pig, Yauatcha’s pastry team has come up with a limited-edition macaron with a Masaba Gupta-designed pig stencilled in gold and flavoured with Mandarin. Other flavours had some interesting concoctions like pineapple and jasmine, milk chocolate and banana rum, mango and sichuan pepper. Each of them had flavours that made us revisit some very familiar tastes that we have been eating all our lives. But one thing was common – the macarons were light, perfectly baked and had the right amount of softness.Saying ‘’ xie xie”, which means ‘thank you’ in Chinese, we left the venue.

The New Year-special spread is available till the end of February