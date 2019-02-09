Home Cities Bengaluru

Say ‘ni hao’ to chinatown delicacies

As we perched ourselves close to the huge open kitchen, getting a sneak peek into the workings, we gazed at the elements and were quickly transported to China.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Xin nián kuai le  – greeted Head Chef Raymond Wong in typical Chinese. This, just as we seated ourselves comfortably at Yauatcha, which was tastefully decorated for the occasion. According to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. And in line with the theme, Yauatcha has collaborated with Masaba Gupta, leading fashion designer, and daughter of
Viv Richards and Neena Gupta for the occasion.

As we perched ourselves close to the huge open kitchen, getting a sneak peek into the workings, we gazed at the elements and were quickly transported to China. Eventually, we were introduced to a menu that features a number of authentic Chinese celebratory dishes that are traditionally savoured during the Chinese New Year, along with some new additions using ingredients that are considered to be auspicious. We began the meal with an exclusive Chinese New Year cocktail known as Nagami Fortune. Mixed with imported Beefeater Gin, kumquat marmalade, raspberry cordial and lime juice, the drink set the dice rolling for the grand evening to come.

Yauatcha is known for their legendary dim sums, which also symbolise wealth in Chinese culture. While we were fiddling with the chopsticks, trying to figure out how to use them, the delectable delicacies came in Dim Sum baskets, where we found the vibrant red Spicy Scallop dumplings and Wild Mushroom dumplings sitting pretty inside. The former one gets its red colour texture by steaming it up with beetroot sauce, while the green-coloured dumplings have neatly stuffed mushrooms along with finely-cut celery and asparagus. It was a protein-packed dumpling course that we absolutely enjoyed. If you want a non-vegetarian starter, dig into the Baked Lamb Puff that is cooked to perfection and glazed on top. Breaking into the soft, crispy coating and savouring the flavour of the meat is a delightfully sinful journey.

Almost halfway through the dinner course, Chef Wong guided us to the delicious wok dishes – Stir fry chicken in chilli oil with sugar snap, shallot and leek, followed by steamed red snapper with  superior soy sauce that represents good luck and is a necessary dish for the Chinese during this time of their year. As elegant as the names sound, the soft boneless chicken totally melted in our mouth and the Karma sauce added to its rich flavour. Leek and sugar snap peas being the other ingredients, the dish took our breath away. Next, we were a little skeptical about trying out a species which is native to the western Atlantic Ocean, but nevertheless, when we took a bite of the steamed fish, we were pleased. The list of soy sauces added to the dish is endless and that’s why they call it ‘superior’, explained the chef.

Some vegetarian dishes too, came on our table. First, the Stir fry asparagus, lotus stem and yam bean in pumpkin sauce turned out to be creamy in texture and gave a vibe of modern Chinese cuisine. The lotus stems were a little crunchy, which complemented the asparagus and the sauce, and the yam bean had a more dominant flavour in this. Moving back to a more traditional Chinese dish was the Truffle and Kaffir Lime noodles topped with Shimeji mushroom. The long noodles are a symbol of long life, says chef Wong and is another must-have dish during the New Year. But, the hero of the hearty meal was the Black Truffle Fried Rice. To all food lovers, don’t be under the notion that this is just another fried rice that we get every other day.

According to the restaurant, guests from all outlets of Yauatcha across India have gone crazy about this dish and have enquired several times about it. It has been cooked with Truffle and carefully braised mushrooms that took six hours to achieve the perfect flavour. The rich aroma was enough for us to finish the big bowl of rice in an instant.

Time for desserts! First, the waiter served us with Mandarin matcha choux with sorbet, accompanied by sesame, orange chantilly and mandarin compote. With white chocolate discs sitting pretty on top, the amalgamation of European and Chinese flavours of the choux was prominent. The frozen dessert was an absolute delight to our taste buds.    

For the Year of the Pig, Yauatcha’s pastry team has come up with a limited-edition macaron with a Masaba Gupta-designed pig stencilled in gold and flavoured with Mandarin. Other flavours had some interesting concoctions like pineapple and jasmine, milk chocolate and banana rum, mango and sichuan pepper. Each of them had flavours that made us revisit some very familiar tastes that we have been eating all our lives. But one thing was common –  the macarons were light, perfectly baked and had the right amount of softness.Saying ‘’ xie xie”, which means ‘thank you’ in Chinese, we left the venue.

The New Year-special spread is available till the end of February

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp