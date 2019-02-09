Home Cities Bengaluru

Scooter stolen from parking lot in front of police station

Published: 09th February 2019

Image used for representational purpose only.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beware! A parking area may not be safe enough to park your vehicle even if it is in front of a police station. A smart thief stole a scooter from a parking lot right in front of the High Grounds traffic police station in the city recently. But his act is recorded in a CCTV camera and the police have launched a manhunt for him.

On February 3, B G Likitesh Kumar (25) of Ranghanathapura on Magadi Road had parked his Honda Dio in the parking lot of the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) which has at least three guards. He went to meet his friends working at the BTC. When returned after three hours, he was in for a shock. His scooter was missing. “I immediately enquired with the parking in-charge and also the traffic police. But they told me that they did not know anything about my scooter”, he said.  After searching the entire parking lot and the surroundings, the traffic police suggested Kumar to file a complaint of theft with the law and order police (High Grounds) and he did the same.

An investigating officer said a CCTV footage showed a man coming from Taj West End hotel side entered the parking lot. The man aged 28-35 years and dressed in casuals sat on two two-wheelers and observed the movements of the police and other people. He then broke open the lock of the scooter and pushed it upto the end of the road, he said referring to the footage.

Kumar said, “If I had reached the spot 10 minutes early, my scooter would not have been stolen”. It is a pay-and-park area belonging to the BTC, but they don’t give receipts for the money they collect or take responsibility of the vehicles. We have to park them on our risk”, Kumar added.

When TNIE visited the spot, the parking lot ‘in-charge’ said receipts are not issued because his brother who is the actual in-charge was admitted to a hospital for a kidney ailment.Interestingly, a police department bike given to an assistant sub-inspector had been stolen from Chickpet traffic police station in January.

