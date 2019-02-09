Home Cities Bengaluru

Staff, fund crunch hit organ retrieval

Dr Kishore Phadke, convener, Jeevasarthakathe, said that there are 42 organ retrieval centres in the state that are also authorised to do transplant.

Published: 09th February 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which got licence to retrieve organs from brain dead patients two months ago, has got the nod only for two organs — eyes and skin. Reason: staff crunch and fund shortage. One brain dead person can save eight lives, but with fund and staff shortage, the organ retrieval centre has remained a non-starter.

Dr V Bhadrinarayan, medical superintendent, NIMHANS, and nodal officer of the organ retrieval centre said, “We received the licence two months ago, but only for two organs — eyes and skin — and not for heart, liver, kidneys and lungs. Each day we receive 25-30 head injury cases and four to five are severe ones.” “Initially, we will be catering only to four patients. We are unlikely to have all four undergoing retrieval at the same time although we will have two operation theatres for organ retrieval,” he added.

“We need two counsellors, doctors, staff nurses, assistants and security personnel for the centre. We had requested `5 crore one-and-a-half years ago and sent a reminder six months ago ... but we are yet to hear from the government,” he said.

“There are not many non-transplant retrieval centres ... only around 5-10. NIMHANS will be one such centre that will be authorised for retrieval and not transplant. In 2018, 90 organ donations were done. In 2017, the number was 68. In January 2019, we did 10 donations and one this month,” Phadke said.

Dr BN Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS, said, “There has been no development on this front. They have given the licence, but not the funding and staff. We have submitted a proposal to the state health department to be able to utilise the licence by giving us the resources. If they give us staff and money, we can manage. Ventilators will not be a problem.”

Many accident victims in the past have been referred to other hospitals owing to lack of ventilators, the most recent one being the case of a one-and-a-half year old baby girl who died after falling from an escalator at a Metro station.

NIMHANS

